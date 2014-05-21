* Rwanda bourse to offer trading of derivatives
* Parliament considering proposed investment code
* Govt sees inflation at under 5 pct at end 2014
By Duncan Miriri
KIGALI, May 21 Rwanda's finance minister said
the country will soon allow derivatives trading on its stock
exchange and a new investment code, which could offer tax breaks
for foreign investors, has been sent to parliament.
The tiny African state has ambitions to become a regional
financial hub and wants to develop its capital markets and
attract fund management and technology firms, although its
three-year-old stock exchange has just five listings so far.
Finance Minister Claver Gatete said the country had just
passed a law allowing the trading of derivatives on the Rwanda
Stock Exchange to give local and foreign investors a chance to
hedge risk through futures and options.
"The capital markets authority is now working with investors
to see how they can start because now the rules and regulations
are in place," he told reporters on the sidelines of the African
Development Bank's annual meeting, being held in Kigali.
The cabinet had also approved an investment code offering
incentives to firms investing in Rwanda and the code was now
being considered by parliament, the minister said.
He did not provide details of the incentives but a Rwanda
Development Board official said in March that the investment
code might offer reduced tax rates for investors in energy,
transport and logistics, as well as to fund managers and
export-oriented projects.
Gatete also said Rwanda planned to issue another dollar bond
in future after its successful $400 million Eurobond last year.
"Definitely we will be in the market but we will let you
know when we are ready," he said.
Gatete said the International Finance Corporation, the World
Bank's private sector financing arm, had successfully issued a
$22 million bond in the local franc currency last week, in a
move aimed at deepening the local capital market.
The central bank forecast last month that Rwanda's economy
would grow by 6 percent this year, but Gatete said the
first-quarter performance suggested growth would exceed 6
percent, helped by a strong agricultural sector.
"From the indications of the first quarter I think we are
getting a bit better (than) what we hoped," he said.
The east African nation saw growth slip to 4.6 percent last
year, from 7.3 percent in 2012, after donors cut aid over
Rwanda's alleged involvement in a conflict in the neighbouring
Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Donors have mostly resumed bilateral assistance and
President Paul Kagame's government has won praise for its
economic reforms although his opponents and rights groups accuse
him of trampling political and media freedoms, something the
government denies.
"Inflation is 2.4 (percent) now. It has been in that range,
it has not exceeded 5 percent. We are targeting not to exceed 5
percent by the end of this year," Gatete said.
Revenue collection had fallen below target in line with the
economic slowdown last year but Gatete said the government had
enough resources to fund its programmes.
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)