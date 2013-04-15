LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Rwanda, rated B/B, is rumoured to have hired BNP Paribas and Citigroup to manage the sale of its debut Eurobond, according to a source away from the deal.

The banks declined to comment.

The government has budgeted for a USD350m international bond this fiscal year.

The money raised would be primarily on-lent to Rwandair and Kigali Convention Centre, according to a Fitch report last month. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Anil Mayre)