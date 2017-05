THE HAGUE, March 1 A Dutch court on Friday sentenced a Rwandan-born Dutch citizen to six years and eight months in jail for inciting genocide.

Judges said Yvonne Besabya, 66, had stoked hatred against her ethnic Tutsi neighbours before Rwanda's 1994 genocide in which 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed.

They acquitted her of all other charges, including perpetrating genocide, murder and war crimes. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence)