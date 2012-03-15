KIGALI, March 15 Rwanda's consumer price
index for urban areas rose 1.04 percent in February on the back
of higher food and drinks prices, pushing the inflation rate
to 7.85 percent from 7.81 percent, data showed on
Thursday.
The National Institute of Statistics Of Rwanda said the cost
of vegetables leapt 11.58 percent from January while the price
of non-alcoholic drinks jumped 10.16 percent. Overall, food and
non-alcoholic drinks rose 3.59 percent from a month earlier.
These goods have a 35.38 percent weighting in the basket of
goods used to measure inflation in urban areas.
(Reporting by Graham Holliday; Editing by David Clarke)