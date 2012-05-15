KIGALI May 15 Consumer prices in Rwandan urban
centres rose 0.24 percent in April from March, slowing the
year-on-year rate of inflation to 6.95 percent, the lowest since
September last year, from 8.18 percent a month earlier.
The National Institute of Statistics said food and
non-alcoholic drinks prices rose 0.41 percent during the month
with increases in the cost of bread, cereals, meat and fish more
than offsetting declines for vegetables and drinks.
In March, consumer prices overall rose 2.21 percent from a
month earlier, with the food and non-alcoholic drinks component
jumping 4.37 percent from February.
The April inflation release showed that month-on-month price
rises for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels had
also slowed, climbing 0.20 percent after a 2.55 percent increase
in March.
For the full inflation release, click on:
here
