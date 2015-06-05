KIGALI, June 5 European Union ambassadors
criticised on Friday the suspension of the local BBC radio
service in Rwanda over a row related to a BBC programme on the
1994 genocide, saying the suspension undermined free speech.
The service was suspended in October after a documentary by
the broadcaster questioned official accounts of the genocide, in
which 800,000 mostly Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed.
The state-run Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority said
last Friday that the BBC broadcasts were indefinitely suspended.
The case has been referred to the prosecutor general.
The BBC's "Rwanda: The Untold Story," which aired in
October, included interviews with former aides to President Paul
Kagame, a former rebel leader, accusing him of plotting to shoot
down a plane carrying former President Juvenal Habyarimana.
The assassination of Habyarimana marked the start of the
100-day genocide. The documentary also suggested that Tutsi
rebels, led by Kagame, committed war crimes.
Kagame called the documentary "cynicism of the highest
order".
"We recognise the hurt caused in Rwanda by some parts of the
BBC 2 documentary "Rwanda's Untold Story," European Union
ambassadors in Kigali said in a statement.
"However, we regret the indefinite suspension of the BBC
Kinyarwanda service on FM and on the internet in Rwanda, which
affects media freedom and limits the space for expressing
opinions. We expect legal due process to be followed in further
steps," said the envoys, including those from the Netherlands,
France, Germany, Britain, Belgium, Sweden and the EU mission.
Rights groups have criticised Rwanda for clamping down on
the media and stifling political dissent, a charge the
government dismisses, saying it guarantees free speech.
Rwandan officials could not immediately be reached for
comment on the EU statement.
The armed forces of Kagame's Rwandan Patriotic Front, led by
Kagame, defeated government troops in 1994, stopping a
three-month wave of bloodletting by ethnic Hutu extremists
Critics say Kagame, a Tutsi, has taken advantage of Western
guilt over the genocide to increase persecution of opponents.
The Kinyarwanda programme, which many Rwandans used to
listen for stories and debates that cannot run on local media,
used run 30 minutes every day and two hours every Saturday.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Edmund Blair;
Editing by George Obulutsa)