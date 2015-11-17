KIGALI Nov 17 Rwanda's senate on Tuesday
unanimously approved a draft constitution to allow President
Paul Kagame to seek a third term in office, the head of the
senate said, clearing the path for a referendum that is not
expected to face much opposition.
Kagame, in power since 2000, won widespread praise for his
role in ending a genocide in 1994 of some 800,000 people, most
of them Tutsis and moderate Hutus, and for his rebuilding
efforts after the conflict ceased.
But while praising Rwanda's economic and social development
since then, rights groups say the government severely restricts
freedom of expression and does not tolerate dissent, charges the
government denies.
Kagame is the latest long-serving ruler in Africa to attempt
to extend his hold on power. Similar moves have already sparked
violence and instability in Burundi and Congo Republic. So far
there has been no unrest in Rwanda.
"The change (of the constitution) was voted for by 26
senators. No one refused it," Bernard Makuza, senate president,
said after the vote.
The draft amendments to the constitution have already been
approved by the lower house. The amendments could see Kagame,
who was first elected president in 2003, staying on until 2034.
The Democratic Green Party, Rwanda's only one genuine
opposition party, which is tiny and has no seats in parliament,
has tried to block the amendments through legal action, but the
Supreme Court rejected its bid, saying it would depend on the
will of the citizens.
Critics accuse Kagame, 57, of trampling on media and
political freedoms, a charge officials deny. The government says
it cannot be blamed if opponents fail to win at the ballot box.
A date for a referendum has yet to be decided.
In Burundi, President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision in April
to run for a third term triggered months of protests and a
failed coup. Opponents said the move violated the constitution
and a deal that ended a civil war there. A court ruled he could
run again.
In Congo Republic, voters backed a change to allow President
Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a third consecutive term. The
opposition had called for a boycott of that vote and numerous
protests have ended in violence.
(Reporting by Clement; Uwiringiyimana; Writing by George
