By Clement Uwiringiyimana
KIGALI Nov 17 Rwanda's Senate on Tuesday
unanimously approved a draft constitution to allow President
Paul Kagame to seek a third term in office, the head of the
Senate said, clearing the path for a referendum that is not
expected to face much opposition.
Kagame, in power since 2000, won widespread praise for
rebuilding the landlocked Central African country since a 1994
genocide killed about 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis
and moderate Hutus.
While praising Rwanda's economic and social development
since then, rights groups say the government severely restricts
freedom of expression and does not tolerate dissent, charges the
government has denied.
Kagame, 58, is the latest long-serving ruler in Africa to
attempt to extend his hold on power. Similar moves have already
sparked violence and instability in Burundi, Burkina Faso and
Congo Republic.
So far there has been no political unrest in Rwanda.
Senate head Bernard Makuza said he expected the changes to
be approved in a referendum, adding Kagame, whose current term
ends in 2017, could run for another seven-year term and then two
five-year terms, possibly keeping him in power until 2034.
"But it all depends on his will," he told reporters after
the Senate's unanimous vote.
Kagame has not said whether he would run again, but has said
he was open to persuasion.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department expressed "great
concern" with the Senate's decision and said Kagame should step
down at the end of his term in 2017.
"We expect President Kagame to follow through on the
commitments he has made previously to foster a new generation of
leaders in Rwanda and to step down at the end of his current
term in 2017," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.
Asked later if the United States, a major donor to Rwanda,
was considering suspending or reducing U.S. assistance to
Kigali, Toner replied: "Not at this time."
He said, however, that if Kagame does decide to stay beyond
his current term, it could impact U.S.-Rwanda relations.
The draft amendments to the constitution have already been
approved by Rwanda's lower house of parliament.
The Democratic Green Party, Rwanda's only genuine opposition
party, which is tiny and has no seats in parliament, tried to
block the amendments through legal action, but the Supreme Court
rejected its bid, saying it was up to citizens to decide.
Frank Habineza, Democratic Green Party's leader, told
Reuters by telephone, that the Senate approval would not deter
his party from opposing the amendments. "We will continue with
our no-change campaign."
Critics accuse Kagame, 57, of trampling on media and
political freedoms, a charge officials deny. The government says
it cannot be blamed if opponents fail to win at the ballot box.
Parliament, dominated by Kagame's allies and supporters,
debated the issue after a petition calling for changes was
signed by 3.7 million supporters of the rebel-turned-president.
A date for a referendum has yet to be decided.
In Burundi, President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision in April
to run for a third term triggered protests, killings and a
failed coup. Opponents said the move violated a deal that ended
a civil war there.
In Congo Republic, voters backed a change to allow President
Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a third consecutive term. The
opposition had called for a boycott of that vote and numerous
protests have ended in violence.
(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington,
writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Grant
McCool and G Crosse)