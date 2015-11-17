Rwandan President Paul Kagame arrives for a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON Rwandan President Paul Kagame should step down at the end of his current term in 2017, the State Department said on Tuesday, noting with "great concern" a unanimous decision by the country's senate to approve a draft constitution to allow him to seek a third term.

"We expect President Kagame to follow through on the commitments he has made previously to foster a new generation of leaders in Rwanda and to step down at the end of his current term in 2017," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

Kagame is the latest long-serving ruler in Africa to attempt to extend his hold on power, and the changes are expected to be approved in a referendum.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)