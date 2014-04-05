KIGALI, April 5 Rwanda's government plans to privatise the Development Bank of Rwanda in a bid to reform its operation, the Finance Ministry said in a brief statement.

More details of the privatisation would be released on Sunday at a news briefing, it added.

"The Government of Rwanda plans to privatisee the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) in a move to reform its operation and ensure that the bank effectively serves its mandate," the ministry statement said.

