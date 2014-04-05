BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
KIGALI, April 5 Rwanda's government plans to privatise the Development Bank of Rwanda in a bid to reform its operation, the Finance Ministry said in a brief statement.
More details of the privatisation would be released on Sunday at a news briefing, it added.
"The Government of Rwanda plans to privatisee the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) in a move to reform its operation and ensure that the bank effectively serves its mandate," the ministry statement said.
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year