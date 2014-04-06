* Bank sale seen as part of broader sell-off drive
* Deal to boost Rwanda's bid to be financial hub
* Atlas Mara earlier made Botswana acquisition
By Jenny Clover
KIGALI, April 6 Atlas Mara, an investment
company backed by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond,
said it planned to buy a controlling stake in state-run
Development Bank of Rwanda to build a regional financial
services firm.
Rwanda, which wants to become a hub for finance in Africa,
has said it plans to sell the partly state-owned bank, known as
BRD because of its French name Banque Rwandaise de
Developpement, as part of a broader privatisation programme.
"We are acquiring the government's stake through this
process which is just over 75 percent," Diamond told a news
conference in Kigali on Sunday.
Rwandan Finance Minister Claver Gatete said that so far only
a preliminary memorandum of understanding had been signed but he
added that the deal could be finalised within two months.
"The government of Rwanda is committed to privatisation in a
sense that attracts foreign direct investments, gives investors
good business opportunities and also boosts economic growth," he
said at the news conference.
The BRD deal would involve splitting the bank's activities
between its commercial operations, to be run by Atlas Mara, and
its development work, in which the government would have a role.
Atlas Mara was created by Diamond's Atlas Merchant
Capital and Mara Group Holdings, set up in 1996 by Ugandan-born
entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar.
Last month, Atlas Mara said it would acquire Botswana-based
ABC Holdings (BancABC) and ADC African Development Corporation
AG.
Atlas Mara plans to build a sub-Saharan African financial
services group, according to a statement announcing the deal.
"BRD is an opportunity for Atlas Mara to create a privately
run financial services group in Rwanda, which will serve as a
platform for them to expand into the attractive east African
market," it said.
That will be a boost to plans to build a financial industry
for the region based in Rwanda, where nine commercial banks now
operate although none are major global players. Rwanda has said
it wants to attract more institutions.
Rwanda's broader intentions include attracting fund managers
and other firms. Visa Inc., the global payments technology
firm, has picked Rwanda to deploy a new mobile money system.
Alongside the government, BRD's shareholders include local
and private institutions, as well as development bodies from
France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.
It was not immediately clear what the final shareholding of
BRD would look like once the Atlas Mara deal was completed.
Rwanda has sold stakes it held in other commercial banks,
including 45 percent of Bank of Kigali, via a stock
market flotation in 2011.
