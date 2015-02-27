KIGALI Feb 27 A popular singer in Rwanda known
for his renditions of the national anthem was sentenced to 10
years in prison on Friday after being found guilty of plotting
to kill Rwandan President Paul Kagame and other senior
officials.
Two others were also found guilty and jailed.
The prosecution said the accused had worked with the South
Africa-based opposition group, the Rwanda National Congress.
Singer Kizito Mihigo was ordered jailed for 10 years,
while Cassien Ntamuhanga, a journalist for Rwanda's Amazing
Christian Radio in Kigali, was sentenced to 25 years, and Jean
Paul Dukuzumuremyi, a former soldier, was sentenced to 30
years.
Mihigo and Ntamuhanga were accused by the prosecution of
plotting with the Congress on social media.
Former soldier Dukuzumuremyi was allegedly given money to
carry out grenade attacks in Kigali, while Niyibizi was accused
of facilitating a cash transfer to him, the prosecution said.
Mihigo, a Tutsi survivor of Rwanda's 1994 genocide, was
well-known for singing the national anthem at official
ceremonies, including some attended by the president.
This year, he released a song called "Meaning of Death" that
was banned by the authorities, apparently for touching on
sensitive issues about the genocide, when 800,000 minority
Tutsis and moderates from the Hutu majority were killed by
Hutus.
Kagame is a Tutsi who led a guerrilla force which halted the
killings. Critics accuse the president of concentrating too much
power in his own hands and stamping out dissent.
"It's a shame, it's not justice. This is ridiculous,"
Ntamuhanga told reporters as prison guards pulled him from the
courtroom. "No matter how long the night is, the sun appears."
He said he planned to appeal immediately.
The case has also drawn criticism from rights group
Reporters Without Borders.
Agnes Niyibizi, an accountant who was also charged in the
case, was acquitted.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Edith Honan
