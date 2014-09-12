KIGALI, Sept 12 A Rwandan singer known for his
renditions of the national anthem and three others appeared in
the High Court on Friday charged with conspiring against the
government.
Singer Kizito Mihigo, radio journalist Cassien Ntamuhanga,
retired soldier Jean Paul Dukuzumuremyi and Agnes Niyibizi, an
accountant, appeared in court clad in the pink outfits worn by
detainees.
The case has drawn wide public interest because of Mihigo's
popularity as a performer. It has also prompted criticism from
rights group Reporters Without Borders, who have expressed
concern about press freedom over the arrest of a journalist and
others.
President Paul Kagame and government officials have often
talked of plots against the state in the past year, sometimes
blaming former top security officers linked to the South
Africa-based opposition group, the Rwanda National Congress.
Mihigo and Ntamuhanga, a journalist for Rwanda's Amazing
Christian Radio, were accused by the prosecution of plotting
with the Congress via Skype and WhatsApp. The prosecution said
conversations took place earlier this year.
Former soldier Dukuzumuremyi was allegedly given money to
carry out grenade attacks in Kigali, while Niyibizi is accused
of facilitating a cash transfer to him, the prosecution said.
"Our position is that he (Mihigo) is innocent," Mihigo's
lawyer John Bigarama told Reuters.
The defendants, detained in April, are charged with an
offence against the government, conspiracy against the
government and forming a criminal gang. They did not enter pleas
at Friday's hearing.
The case was adjourned by the judge until Oct. 10 after
Mihigo's three co-accused said they had not seen the dossier of
accusations. Two of them did not have lawyers.
The government said in April that Mihigo, Ntamuhanga and
Dukuzumuremyi were under investigation for planning to overthrow
the government and inciting violence. Their case was moved to
the High Court from another court, and Niyibizi was eventually
also detained.
Mihigo, a Tutsi survivor of Rwanda's 1994 genocide, was
well-known for singing the national anthem at official
ceremonies, including some attended by the president.
This year, he released a song called "Meaning of Death" that
was banned by the authorities, apparently for touching on
sensitive issues about the genocide, when 800,000 minority
Tutsis and moderates from the Hutu majority were killed by
Hutus.
The government describes the 1994 killings as the genocide
of Tutsis, a title some Hutus complain ignores the many Hutus
killed then or after in what they call revenge attacks.
Kagame, a Tutsi who led a guerrilla force which halted the
killings, has said he wants to make a society of "Rwandese"
without ethnic divisions.
Critics accuse Kagame of concentrating too much power in his
own hands and stamping out dissent.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Edmund Blair;
Editing by Edith Honan and Andrew Roche)