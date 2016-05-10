KIGALI May 10 Unilever Plc's < Rwandan
subsidiary plans to invest up to $50 million to set up a tea
processing factory, develop two tea estates and support
small-scale producers in the African country, it said on
Tuesday.
Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker Unilever, which owns the
Lipton tea brand, set up a subsidiary in Rwanda in 2014.
Unilever Rwanda said in a statement that the investment
would involve developing 4,000 acres of tea plantations and
aimed to create 2,000 jobs.
Tea is one of Rwanda's main agricultural exports besides
coffee.
Tony Nsanganira, Rwandan state minister for agriculture,
told Reuters separately that the factory should be completed
within five years and would have an annual production capacity
of 6,000 tonnes of tea.
Nsanganira said Rwanda produced 25,700 tonnes of tea in
2015, earning around $72 million.
