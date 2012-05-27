NAIROBI May 27 India's Bharti Airtel said on Sunday it would roll out 3G services in Rwanda in the next quarter and reiterated plans to invest $100 million in the central African country.

Airtel launched its mobile services in Rwanda in March, and presently runs a 2G network. It said then that IBM and Ericsson would help build and manage its network.

"Although Kigali is currently operating on a 2G network, the company also plans to launch 3G services in the market within the upcoming quarter," the company said in a statement.

"Airtel plans to invest $100 million in its operations over the next three years and will work towards generating both direct and indirect employment opportunities."

Other telecoms firms operating in Rwanda include MTN Rwanda, a unit of the South African company MTN and Tigo Rwanda owned by Millicom International Cellular.

As of September, the country had 4.1 million mobile phone subscribers out of its 10.4 million population. (Reporting by George Obulutsa)