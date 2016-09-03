KIGALI, Sept 3 Rwanda expects to boost its
revenue earnings from tourism this year by 25.8 percent from
2015, helped by extra attractions including a new game park, an
official told Reuters late on Friday.
The central African country famed for rolling green hills
and treks to see endangered gorillas on the slopes of the
Virunga Mountains, sees tourist earnings reaching $400 million
this year, up from $318 million in 2015.
Francis Gatare chief executive officer of state-run Rwanda
Development Board (RDB) told Reuters that Rwanda wanted to
maximise earnings from visitors "by giving several opportunities
so that they (visitors) can increase the length of stay in the
country."
A new national park called Gishwati-Mukura, the country's
fourth, a "cultural village" in the capital Kigali, a vast new
hospitality facility called the Kigali Convention Centre, and
new adventure activities on Lake Kivu would drive revenue
growth, Gatare said.
Rwanda is credited with rapid growth since the 1994 genocide
that claimed the lives of 800,000 people but critics of
incumbent President Paul Kagame say his authoritarian style
undermines the potential for long-term political stability.
The nation's misty valleys and mountain gorillas are a strong
magnet for tourists and visitor numbers in 2016 are expected to
increase by 4 per cent up from 1.3 million in 2015.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; writing by Elias
Biryabarema; editing by Jon Boyle)