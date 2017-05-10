KIGALI May 10 Rwanda will sell a seven-year
Treasury bond worth 10 billion francs($12.08 million)this month
to fund infrastructure projects, the central bank said on its
website.
Bids for the bond, whose coupon will be determined by the
market, will be received from May 22 to May 24.
Rwanda has been issuing bonds as part of a plan to develop
its tiny capital market as well as fund infrastructure projects
in the land-locked nation of 11 million people, which wants to
reduce its dependence on aid to finance its national budget.
($1 = 827.5400 Rwandan francs)
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George
Obulutsa)