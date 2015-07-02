By Clement Uwiringiyimana
AKAGERA, Rwanda, July 2 Rwanda reintroduced
lions, flown in from South Africa, to its Akagera National Park
this week after the last indigenous animal was spotted in 2006
and plans to add rhinos within a year as it bids to draw more
tourists, park officials said.
Safaris are a lucrative business in east Africa and the
so-called "Big Five", which include lions and rhinos, are
usually star attractions for visitors. The other three -
leopards, buffalo and elephant - already roam in Akagera.
Rwanda, still heavily dependent on aid after a 1994 genocide
tore the nation apart, is best known for treks to see endangered
gorillas on the slopes of the Virunga Mountains, but it has been
seeking to boost its tourism revenues.
"We've introduced the fourth of the 'Big Five'," Jes Gruner,
Akagera National Park manager, told reporters after lions were
relocated from two parks in South Africa to Rwanda on Tuesday.
Five females and two males were flown in from two small
South African parks, which occasionally have to move lions out
to avoid the predator population becoming too large. The seven
animals were chosen in part for reproductive potential.
"What remains is the rhino. It makes a much more lucrative
product for tourism," he said. "It's a very expensive operation.
We have to improve law enforcement. But we hope within a year
they'll be coming."
One of the biggest challenges for any park or conservation
area that hosts rhinos is to ensure adequate security to stop
poachers, who seek the horns to sell mostly to Asian buyers.
Akagera used to be home to lions, but the last ones were
poisoned by cattle owners, who had resettled in the park after
the 1994 genocide in which 800,000 people were killed. The last
lion was sighted in 2006.
Gorillas are still Rwanda's main tourist attraction and
biggest single tourist revenue earner, with each person paying
several hundred dollars for a short trek to see them, in
addition to travel and accommodation costs.
But Akagera draws more visitors than other Rwandan parks,
with 28,000 coming last year.
Rwanda has to compete in the regional safari business with
Kenya and Tanzania, both far bigger countries with a much more
established tourist industry, but Kenyan tourism has been
battered in the past two years by a spate of Islamist attacks.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Ralph Boulton)