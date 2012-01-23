LONDON Jan 23 RWE, a leading European power generator, has cancelled its membership for carbon trading with Paris-based carbon bourse Bluenext, a sales director at the exchange said on Monday.

"They (RWE) did pull out," said Philippe Chavancy of Bluenext, which is owned by NYSE Euronext and Caisse des Depots.

He was unable to immediately say why RWE had cancelled its membership.

An RWE spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

BlueNext has agreed to pay 31.8 million euros ($41.08 million) to the French government to settle liabilities related to VAT fraud that occurred on the bourse between 2006 and 2009, according to regulatory filings.