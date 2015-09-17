By Tom Käckenhoff and Christoph Steitz
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Sept 17 RWE's
powerful municipal shareholders are calling for a clear strategy
ahead of Friday's supervisory board meeting, concerned the
117-year old utility might fail to emerge from a prolonged
crisis that has beaten its shares to record lows.
"We expect a merciless analysis by the board," a member of
RWE's municipal shareholders told Reuters, declining to be
named.
He said management should not just blame the group's dire
situation on the industry's prolonged crisis, adding there were
also homemade problems, including the company's billing issues
in Britain, which emerged last month.
The remarks put more pressure on Chief Executive Peter
Terium, who is tasked with turning around the ailing company and
halt a profit decline caused largely by an unexpected surge in
renewable power in Germany.
Pressure has intensified after the group on Thursday said
talks with an unnamed Gulf-based investor were no longer about
taking a stake in the group, but rather about joint projects.
RWE's municipal shareholders wield great influence over the
group, holding nearly 24 percent in Germany's largest power
producer and filling four of the 20 supervisory board seats.
Friday's meeting will touch upon a range of issues,
including how future growth will be financed and who will head
the board once Chairman Manfred Schneider steps down from his
post next year, people familiar with the matter have said.
Municipal shareholders and labour representatives favour
Werner Mueller, former German Economy Minister and head of coal
foundation RAG, while Schneider favours Werner Brandt,
supervisory board member and former chief financial officer of
SAP, sources have said.
One person said that talks could also touch on the group's
dividend, which is widely expected to be slashed for 2015.
RWE declined to comment.
