FRANKFURT Feb 28 Germany's No.2 utility
RWE said Bernhard Guenther, currently chief financial
officer at the company's Supply & Trading unit, would become
group CFO from Jan. 1, 2013, succeeding Rolf Pohlig, who will
retire on Dec. 31, 2012.
"In Bernhard Guenther we have again been able to appoint an
excellent manager from within the company to a top position,"
RWE supervisory board chairman Manfred Schneider said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"We are convinced that (he) will follow the course set by
Rolf Pohlig, with the same analytical and considered approach,
even in difficult times," he added.
Guenther, 45, studied in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and
Oxford, Britain, and joined RWE in 1999.
