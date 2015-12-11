* Supervisory board "unanimously" approves restructuring
* Paves way for fresh equity, future investments
* Overhaul follows similar plan by larger peer E.ON
* To start filling new management jobs in early 2016
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Dec 11 RWE's supervisory
board approved the German utility's plan to overhaul its
business and spin off some of its fastest-growing assets on
Friday, paving the way for badly needed cash to overcome a
prolonged crisis in the energy industry.
"This decision sends the clear signal that we have found our
answer to the transformation of the energy system," Chief
Executive Peter Terium said in a statement after the board
unanimously backed the plan.
Germany's second-largest utility surprised markets last week
by announcing plans to combine its renewables, networks and
retail units into a separate entity and list about 10 percent of
it at the end of next year.
RWE will start filling top positions at the new group early
next year, according to an internal letter sent to employees and
seen by Reuters. Setting up the new unit will not lead to job
cuts, the document showed.
RWE's plan was cheered by investors and analysts as a smart
way to raise cash, but concerns remained over whether powerful
municipal shareholders, which hold about 24 percent of the
company, would approve the deal.
Sources had told Reuters on Thursday that the board was
likely to approve the plans, adding that there was no
alternative to respond to an ongoing crisis that forced larger
peer E.ON to come up with a similar restructuring
last year.
Falling wholesale power prices in Europe and Germany's
planned exit from nuclear power have effectively robbed RWE of
its business model.
"We welcome that management has developed a promising plan
for the group that municipal shareholders have called for for
some time," VkA, which represents RWE's municipal shareholders,
said in a statement.
The new unit, which will operate as a separate entity from
April 1, will remain majority-owned by RWE in the long term,
meaning the group will not sell more than 49 percent.
