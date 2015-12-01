FRANKFURT Dec 1 RWE on Tuesday confirmed plans to put its renewables, grids and retail businesses into a separate entity, about 10 percent of which it aims to place in an initial public offering (IPO) at the end of next year.

Germany's second-largest utility said the IPO, to take place along with a capital increase, could result in the sale of additional stakes in the new subsidiary "at the same or later point in time". (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)