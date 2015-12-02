* Networks, renewables will attract investors -sources
By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Dec 2 RWE boss
Peter Terium may have waited a year to follow larger rival E.ON
in splitting up the company, but shareholders agree
it was well worth it as the new group offers just what investors
want - regulated assets and renewables.
Germany's No. 2 utility cheered markets on Tuesday by saying
it would pool its power and gas grids, retail unit and renewable
activities into a new entity and list 10 percent of it in late
2016.
By "IPOing the caviar", as HSBC analysts have put it, RWE is
expected to attract infrastructure funds, insurers and maybe
even investors from the Gulf, ending years of crisis that have
earned it the label "uninvestable" in the financial industry.
"The value of waiting has paid off for RWE," Martijn Olthof,
senior portfolio manager at Dutch asset manager APG, who owns
shares in both RWE and E.ON. "For those that are looking for
pure exposure to renewables, networks and retail, this is the
much better structure. You don't get that at E.ON."
Even though the listing is still a year away, RWE has
already held talks with Macquarie about a possible sale
of further stakes in the new company, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The Australian investor has emerged as one of the most
active players in European energy infrastructure through deals
such as the 3.2 billion euro ($3.4 billion) purchase of E.ON's
gas grid Open Grid Europe in 2012. This year, it acquired stakes
in two German offshore wind power projects.
"With the new unit, RWE is presenting a clean business that
investors are prepared to invest in," said Marc Tuengler of DSW,
a lobby group that represents RWE's private shareholders.
Banking sources have also pointed to insurers, including
Allianz, as being possibly interested, keen to put
their money into regulated and stable assets in light of
ultra-low interest rates. Some believe the move could even
rekindle stalled talks with a Gulf-based investor.
Macquarie and Allianz both declined to comment.
The partial listing, which will happen via an estimated 2
billion euro capital increase, could provide RWE with badly
needed cash for future investments, a view shared by RWE's
powerful municipal shareholders, which hold about 24 percent.
"But you cannot solve all the problems by splitting in two,"
they said in a written response to questions.
Peer E.ON was dealt a blow in September when it had to
backtrack on a similar plan and take back nuclear power plants
along with the liabilities to shut them down, allaying fears it
was planning to escape responsibility for bearing the costs.
That won't be a problem for RWE, which will keep liabilities
from the beginning, making its proposed spin-off look more
attractive compared to E.ON's Uniper, which will consist of its
ailing power plants, energy trading as well as oil and gas
activities.
"They're doing the good bank as opposed to E.ON's bad bank,"
a person familiar with the matter said of RWE's plans.
"It's a very clever move."
