* Paul Coffey takes over as CEO from Paul Massara
* Martin Miklas new CFO, Jens Madrian leaves npower
* Npower cut outlook earlier this month
(Recasts, adds CEO quote, shares)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Aug 24 Germany's RWE has
ousted the top management at npower following operational
problems at the British unit that sent RWE shares to their
lowest levels in 24 years this month.
Npower cut its guidance in mid-August, blaming problems in
its billing process which prevented it from properly charging
clients as well as growing competition that caused more clients
to switch to competitors.
Npower Chief Operating Officer Paul Coffey will replace
Chief Executive Paul Massara, who will leave npower, RWE said on
Monday. The unit's finance chief Jens Madrian will be replaced
by Martin Miklas, currently chief financial officer at RWE
Polska.
The management reshuffle at npower was first reported by
Reuters last week.
"At this time we need a CEO at RWE npower who knows the
processes and has a sense for what can be done," RWE Chief
Executive Peter Terium said in a statement.
"In his previous functions, Paul Coffey has repeatedly
demonstrated this expertise," he said.
Coffey, 45, has been with RWE since 2003 and joined npower
this year from RWE's renewable unit Innogy, where he also held
the position of COO.
At 1207 GMT, shares in RWE were down 7 percent,
underperforming a 4.9 percent slide in Germany's blue-chip index
.
"It is clear that RWE npower's domestic business is not
performing in the way that our customers, shareholders, or our
employees demand," Coffey said in the statement.
RWE COO Rolf Martin Schmitz said Britain remained an
important market for the group and that the company would do
everything in its power to overcome the problems at the unit.
