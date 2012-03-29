FRANKFURT, March 29 German utilities RWE and E.ON will end their joint venture to build nuclear power plants in Britain due to the high operating costs of the venture that so far mainly holds the lands for the planned power stations.

"Following a strategic review ... RWE npower and E.ON UK said today that they would not proceed to develop new nuclear power projects in the UK through the Horizon joint venture," RWE said on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters story..

Both companies will focus on finding a new owner for Horizon, they said.