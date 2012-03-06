* Lower thermal plant output led to less emission

* Enforced shutdown of nuclear plants hurts

ESSEN, Germany, March 6 German power utility RWE, Europe's biggest carbon emitter, emitted two percent less CO2 in 2011 at 161.9 million tonnes, it said in its annual report on Tuesday.

The utility, the number two power producer in Germany and in the Netherlands and number three in Britain, said this was because its mainly coal and gas-fired plants produced less electricity last year overall.

But the enforced closure of two nuclear reactors in Germany meant the group suffered a setback to its drive to cut the CO2 emissions specific to each megawatt hour of power generated.

RWE had to shut its two Biblis nuclear units of 2,525 MW capacity in total in Germany's quicker nuclear exit.

As a consequence, the group raised its CO2 output per megawatt hour of electricity to 0.787 tonnes/MWh, up from 0.732 t/MWh in 2010, RWE said.

Nuclear energy is virtually CO2-free while coal is the worst carbon polluter and gas has half the CO2 emissions of coal.

To cover its output with CO2 rights under mandatory EU carbon trading, the RWE group which also produces power in Belgium, central and southeastern European countries, was given 115.1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions rights for free, it said.

It was 49.8 million tonnes short, which it must buy in the EU traded market for emissions allowances or via related mechanisms to meet its obligations via cheaper emissions reductions overseas.

RWE said a fall of EU carbon prices in 2011 had been positive for its financial burden. Spending on carbon rights had fallen by 87 million euros to 602 million euros year-on-year.

Average prices for EUAs fell to 13.20 euros/tonne in 2011 from 14.50 euros in 2010, it said.

RWE has long-term targets to reduce specific Co2 emissions by more than 20 percent by 2020 over those in 2005 when renewables are meant to account for 20 percent of its generation capacity compared with 8 percent now.

In 2017, Gundremmingen B, another reactor of 1,344 MW, is due to go offline which should make it more difficult to avoid emitting more CO2. But by that stage energy savings in other parts of the business should materialise.

Front-year EUAs last week traded in an unsettled 8.45-9.63 euros range on profit-taking after a 10-week high related to an EU Parliament set-aside vote. On Tuesday, Dec '12 delivery traded 1.5 percent down at 8.71 euros at 0800 GMT.

