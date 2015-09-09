FRANKFURT, Sept 9 The municipal shareholders of
German utility RWE want former German economy minister
Werner Mueller to chair the company's supervisory board, German
newspapers Handelsblatt and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
reported.
Both newspapers said the shareholders view Mueller, who was
also chief executive at Evonik, as well equipped for
the position. Handelsblatt, citing an unnamed representative of
a municipal shareholder, said Werner Brandt, former finance
chief of SAP, was also a candidate for the post.
The current supervisory board chairman, 76-year old Manfred
Schneider, will leave his position in April at his own request.
The municipal shareholders intend to nominate Mueller during
RWE's supervisory board meeting on Sept. 18, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters, confirming the reports.
RWE declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by
Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Andreas Framke and Jane Merriman)