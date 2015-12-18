DUESSELDORF, Germany Dec 18 German utility RWE said it would not complete a hard coal power plant in Hamm in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia after damage and delays were caused during the installation of a steam generator.

The company said on Friday it could not yet estimate the extent of the damage but said it was no longer economically justifiable to finish building bloc D of the plant, with a planned capacity of 800 megawatts.

It said it would seek to reclaim costs of the damage from insurance as well as the generator's manufacturer.

RWE began building the power plant in 2008 and one part of the plant came on stream in July 2014. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)