FRANKFURT Dec 19 German utility RWE
is opposed to a sudden exit from brown coal generation, the most
polluting fossil fuel, its chief executive told magazine Der
Spiegel, adding these plants secured jobs and needed to keep
running to pay for their decommissioning.
Following the Paris climate accord earlier this month, which
aims to curb global warming by reducing the use of fossil fuels
in favour of renewables, coal-dependent companies such as RWE
have come under pressure to change their business model.
"By the middle of the century, lignite will no longer play a
role for RWE," CEO Peter Terium told Der Spiegel, but added that
billions of euros in provisions were needed for decommissioning
and environmental costs.
"A part of these obligations still needs to be generated,
that's part of the plan. An immediate exit could not be
justified economically, not to mention the job cuts and social
consequences for the region."
Lignite mining is mostly concentrated in the North
Rhine-Westphalia region of western Germany, where RWE is based.
In 2014, 37 percent of RWE's power generation came from
lignite, making it the utility's biggest source.
The group earlier this month announced plans to pool its
renewable, networks and retail units into a separate entity to
gain access to capital markets and win back investors, who have
heavily discounted the company in recent years.
Terium said based on current estimates, the new unit would
be worth about 20 billion euros ($21.7 billion) in market value,
compared with RWE's current 6.7 billion.
