FRANKFURT, April 3 German power plant operator
RWE said on Tuesday that starting up its two new brown
coal-fired generation units at Neurath would take longer than
expected, resulting in a delay in reporting the capacity to the
wholesale power market by 3 and 4 months to June and July
respectively.
A spokesman at RWE Power in Essen said that commissioning
schedules of what will be the world's two biggest brown coal
blocks of 1,050 MW each at the site in North Rhine-Wesphalia
state needed to be stretched out, due to tuning problems.
Block G would now start up fully in compliance with
reporting purposes on June 22 and block F on July 27. How much
of the capacity is available for use can only ascertained once
production is stable after startup.
Notification for power bourse EEX, which was due to include
the plants in its aggregated capacity data for Germany and
Austria from the second quarter, would be delayed to those
dates.
Since EEX covers around 80,000 MW, an addition of 2,000 MW
will change schedules considerably once the full data for the
two additional units becomes available.
RWE said earlier this year it hoped to start full commercial
production at block G on March 23 and at block F on March
24.
F has been producing in a test phase since October 2011 and
G since end-May 2011.
