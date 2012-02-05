DUESSELDORF Feb 5 The incoming chief executive of German utility RWE plans to extract an additional 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in savings on top of the 1.5 billion already envisioned for 2013 and 2014, the company said on Sunday.

A spokeswoman declined to comment on whether staffing levels would decline, saying details would be announced at the beginning of March.

Der Spiegel reported earlier that the 48 year-old incoming CEO, Peter Terium, sought to wrap up negotiations with labour leaders at the company over the new cost cuts by June, since any reduction in staff would need their blessing.

RWE raised 2.1 billion euros in fresh equity in December as part of a plan that included selling 11 billion euros of assets and cutting costs to avert further downgrades to its credit rating. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen, writing by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Will Waterman)