DUESSELDORF Feb 5 The incoming chief
executive of German utility RWE plans to extract an
additional 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in savings on top of
the 1.5 billion already envisioned for 2013 and 2014, the
company said on Sunday.
A spokeswoman declined to comment on whether staffing levels
would decline, saying details would be announced at the
beginning of March.
Der Spiegel reported earlier that the 48 year-old incoming
CEO, Peter Terium, sought to wrap up negotiations with labour
leaders at the company over the new cost cuts by June, since any
reduction in staff would need their blessing.
RWE raised 2.1 billion euros in fresh equity in December as
part of a plan that included selling 11 billion euros of assets
and cutting costs to avert further downgrades to its credit
rating.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
