* Oper profit seen at 2012 level of 685 million euros
* Aims to invest about 900 million euros in 2013
* DEA CEO says sale is currently being prepared
HAMBURG, April 10 Oil and gas producer RWE DEA
, which Germany's second largest utility RWE
is trying to sell, expects operating profits to be unchanged
from last year's 685 million euros ($894 million), it said on
Wednesday.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in March that
RWE hired Goldman Sachs to sell the unit, which is estimated
being worth about 5 billion euros.
"The (DEA sales) process is being prepared now," DEA's chief
executive Thomas Rappuhn said at the annual news press
conference, where he also gave the profit forecast.
By selling the unit RWE aims to cut its 33 billion-euro debt
pile and reduce capital spending as DEA swallowed about 700
million euros in both 2011 and 2012.
DEA has stakes in about 190 gas and oil exploration licences
in 14 countries and employs close to 1,400 staff.
Investments are set to be raised to about 900 million euros this
year, up significantly from the 658 million in 2012.
Last month, Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of
German chemicals group BASF, said it was looking at
acquisition opportunities, including DEA.
German utilities RWE, E.ON and EnBW
have launched asset sale programmes worth nearly 30 billion
euros to raise cash for investment in new areas, including
renewable energy.
The groups are still struggling to recover from Germany's
decision to close its nuclear power industry by 2022 in the wake
of the nuclear disaster at Japan's Fukushima plant.
($1=0.7658 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)