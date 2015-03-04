Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
LONDON, March 4 Britain may take further action over the sale of German utility RWE's oil and gas production unit to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman unless assets are divested, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Wednesday.
The 5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) deal was finalised on Monday despite British opposition over the impact that any potential future tightening of sanctions against Russia might have on the North Sea assets. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.