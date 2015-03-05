UPDATE 1-Algerians vote for new parliament in ballot marked by youth apathy
* Critics see parliament as a rubberstamp (Adds voter details)
LONDON, March 5 Britain is ready to force the sale of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's recently acquired North Sea energy assets unless it receives unspecified assurances within the next week, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Thursday.
"If assurances are not supplied, we've set out our position and our intention to act, and the prime minister entirely agrees with that," Cameron's spokesman told reporters.
Britain on Wednesday wrote to Fridman's investment vehicle saying he had seven days to explain why he should be allowed to retain ownership of North Sea assets just acquired from German utility RWE.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Critics see parliament as a rubberstamp (Adds voter details)
OSLO, May 4 Statoil reported a far bigger jump in first-quarter operating profit than expected on Thursday, helped by the first profit from the Norwegian company's international operations since 2014 and higher oil prices.