FRANKFURT Jan 17 Three bidders are expected to
hand in initial offers for RWE DEA, the oil and gas
exploration and production unit of Germany's second-biggest
utility RWE, four people close to the negotiations
told Reuters.
Bids are expected to be submitted by Wintershall, the oil
and gas arm of German chemicals group BASF, Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman, and a consortium consisting of U.S.
private equity firm KKR and Kufpec, the international
arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, the sources said.
Bids, which are due on Monday, Jan. 20, will value DEA at
about 4 billion euros ($5.44 billion), two of the people said,
less than the 5 billion that sources said had been targeted by
RWE originally.
Spokespeople for RWE, Wintershall, KKR, Fridman all declined
to comment. Kufpec was not immediately available for comment.