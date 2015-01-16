* Final enterprise value trimmed to 5.0 bln euros
* DEA British assets to be kept separate for number of years
* RWE shares rise more than 7 pct
(Adds comment from the British government)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Jan 16 German utility RWE
will complete the sale of oil and gas unit DEA to
Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman by early March, it said on
Friday, easing fears of a potential collapse.
RWE, whose shares were up 5.1 percent at 1430 GMT on the
news, had originally planned to close the transaction by the end
of 2014 but in November warned it could take longer.
The deal, first announced in March last year, coincided with
sanctions being imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine,
raising questions in some EU countries about whether a European
oil and gas business should fall into Russian hands.
A string of German-Russian transactions have fallen apart
amid growing tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine,
including a major gas asset swap deal between German chemicals
group BASF and Russia's Gazprom.
The fallout from the crisis also saw German healthcare group
Fresenius SE terminate a generic-drugs joint venture
agreement with its Russian partners while retailer Metro
delayed the stock market listing of a stake in its
Russian cash-and-carry operation.
The transaction requires approval from the 14 countries
where DEA operates, including Britain, which remains reluctant
to agree to it on concerns that DEA's British assets could stop
producing should any future sanctions against Russia hit
LetterOne, the investment vehicle led by Fridman.
"We will examine the detail of this deal closely to consider
its implications, and any action we may need to take," said a
spokesman for the British Department of Energy & Climate Change.
LetterOne said it would keep DEA's British assets separate
from the rest of the unit for a number of years, adding RWE
would be obliged to buy back those assets, worth about 1 billion
euros, during the first year following completion of the deal
should sanctions be imposed against the buyers.
In that case, RWE would sell on the assets to an independent
third party, it said.
RWE said DEA's final enterprise value (equity plus debt) was
lowered to 5.0 billion euros, down from the 5.1 billion
announced in March last year, "to reflect developments relating
to certain exploration and production licenses".
"There were concerns that the final price might come down
quite a bit as part of the delays," said a Frankfurt-based
trader.
($1 = 0.8638 euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna and Ludwig Burger in
Frankfurt and Karolin Schaps in London; editing by Elaine
Hardcastle and David Clarke)