LONDON, March 17 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman is preparing to sell North Sea gasfields at the heart of
its fierce battle in Britain, bowing to government pressure and
choosing to avoid a legal battle he previously threatened, the
Financial Times reported.
The FT cited sources familiar with the plans as saying
Fridman's LetterOne Group is close to asking Morgan Stanley,
which previously consulted it on the purchase of the fields as
part of the acquisition of Germany's DEA from RWE, to
find new owners for the fields.
LetterOne could not be immediately reached for comment.
The deal alarmed the British government which argued that
future sanctions against Russia could shut down the fields and
imperil North Sea supplies. It told LetterOne to propose a
better structure for the deal or face a demand to sell the
fields to a third party.
The FT said LetterOne still believed its legal case was
robust but a lawsuit could be a costly and time-consuming
distraction.
The fields represent 3 to 5 percent of UK gas output and are
not the biggest assets of DEA, which is also producing oil and
gas in Norway, Egypt, Libya, Germany, Poland, Turkmenistan and
Algeria.
The FT cited people close to the plan as saying LetterOne
had not taken a final decision yet.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Susan Thomas)