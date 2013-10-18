FRANKFURT Oct 18 German utility RWE
is asking potential buyers of its oil and gas unit DEA
to submit offers by late December in a deal that
could fetch up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), three people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of German chemicals group
BASF, has been the only group to publicly express
interest in DEA so far.
Private equity investors such as KKR and Blackstone
are also likely to hand in bids, while British energy
supplier Centrica is expected to show interest as well,
the sources said.
RWE, KKR, Blackstone and Centrica all declined to comment.