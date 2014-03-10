FRANKFURT, March 10 Bidders have started
submitting binding offers for DEA, the oil and gas
production unit of German utility RWE, three people
familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding a deal could be
struck as soon as this month.
Final bids are being submitted this week, two of the people
said, adding BASF's oil and gas exploration unit
Wintershall, Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman and Hungarian oil
and gas group MOL were still in the race.
A consortium consisting of U.S. private equity firm KKR
and Kuwait Petroleum Corp's Kufpec have put in a
"cautious" bid after their interest in the asset cooled off, the
people said, adding the offer was unlikely to succeed as a
result.
A deal could be signed as soon as this month, the people
said.
RWE, MOL, KKR, Fridman all declined to comment.
Kufpec and Wintershall were not immediately available for
comment.
