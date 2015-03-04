Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
LONDON, March 4 The British government discussed the sale of German utility RWE's oil and gas production unit to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman at its National Security Council in recent weeks, a government source said on Wednesday.
"It was discussed at the highest level, a sign of how seriously we take the matter," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The government is not going to change its position on the matter."
The 5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) deal was finalised on Monday despite British opposition over the impact that any potential future tightening of sanctions against Russia might have on the North Sea assets.
Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said earlier on Wednesday that the government may take further action over the sale unless assets are divested. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.