(Corrects dateline to ESSEN, Germany, from FRANKFURT)
* Confirms DEA unit will not be sold as a whole
* CEO says Germany's decisions on nuclear energy unjust
ESSEN, Germany, April 19 RWE,
Germany's No.2 utility, is giving the sale of parts of its DEA
oil and gas exploration unit high priority in its 7 billion euro
($9.2 billion) divestment plan, its chief executive said, adding
the unit as a whole is not up for sale.
"At the top of our divestment list are activities associated
with high investments that would not deliver return in the short
term," Juergen Grossman said at the company's annual general
meeting on Thursday.
"In particular, this includes a number of gas and oil
production projects of RWE DEA," he added, without providing any
further details. RWE's DEA unit accounted for almost 10 percent
of 2011 operating profit.
RWE - which initially aimed to divest assets worth up to 11
billion euros - had been criticised by investors for planning to
sell assets that are major contributors to earnings, leading it
to trim its divestment programme last month.
It now aims to sell up to 7 billion euros in assets by the
end of next year.
Like peers E.ON and EnBW, RWE has been
hit hard by the German government's decision to phase out
nuclear power, forcing it to reinvent itself by shedding assets
and tap new growth areas such as renewable power.
"We accept the primacy of politics but we consider the
decisions made by the government on nuclear energy to be
unjust," Grossmann said.
RWE lodged a constitutional appeal against Germany's
accelerated nuclear exit in February, after reporting a 45
percent drop in 2011 net profit last month.
Grossmann, who is set to step down at the end of June, also
confirmed the company was seeking to sell its Czech gas
transmission system NET4Gas, its stake in water utility
Berlinwasser, and selected plant capacities.
Analysts have said RWE is a more compelling investment than
main peer E.ON not only because it is undervalued but also
because of better earnings prospects linked to its exposure to
lignite, the brown coal that accounts for about a fourth of the
country's power consumption.
Since the beginning of the year, shares in RWE have gained
about a third, while E.ON shares are up about 2.2 percent.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)