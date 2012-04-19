* Confirms DEA unit will not be sold as a whole
* CEO says Germany's decisions on nuclear energy unjust
* CFO says special dividend not on the agenda now
* Shares down 0.6 pct
ESSEN, Germany, April 19 RWE,
Germany's No.2 utility, is giving high priority to the sale of
parts of its DEA oil and gas exploration unit in its 7 billion
euro ($9.2 billion) divestment plan, its chief executive said,
adding the unit as a whole was not up for sale.
"At the top of our divestment list are activities associated
with high investments that would not deliver return in the short
term," Juergen Grossman said at the company's annual meeting on
Thursday.
"In particular, this includes a number of gas and oil
production projects of RWE DEA," he said, without providing any
further details. RWE's DEA unit accounted for almost 10 percent
of 2011 operating profit.
RWE shares were down 0.6 percent at 1134 GMT, slightly
underperforming a 0.4 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600
Utilities Index.
Investors had criticised RWE, which initially aimed to
divest assets worth up to 11 billion euros, for planning to sell
assets that were major contributors to earnings, leading it to
trim its divestment programme last month.
It now aims to sell up to 7 billion euros in assets by the
end of next year.
Asked whether the company was considering paying a special
dividend following the completion of its asset sale programme,
Chief Financial Officer Rolf Pohlig said this was not on the
agenda now.
"This would have to be discussed at a later stage," he said,
adding that significant acquisitions were currently not planned.
For 2011, RWE proposed a dividend of 2 euros per share, down
from 3.50 euros for the previous two years.
Like peers E.ON and EnBW, RWE has been
hit hard by the German government's decision to phase out
nuclear power generation, forcing it to reinvent itself by
shedding assets and tapping new growth areas such as renewable
power.
"We accept the primacy of politics, but we consider the
decisions made by the government on nuclear energy to be
unjust," Grossmann said.
RWE lodged a constitutional appeal against Germany's
accelerated nuclear exit in February after reporting a 45
percent drop in 2011 net profit last month.
Grossmann, who is set to step down at the end of June, also
confirmed RWE was seeking to sell its Czech gas transmission
system NET4Gas, its stake in water utility Berlinwasser, and
selected plant capacities.
Analysts have said RWE is a more compelling investment than
rival E.ON not only because they see it as undervalued but also
because of better earnings prospects linked to its exposure to
lignite, the brown coal that accounts for about a fourth of the
country's power consumption.
Since the beginning of the year, shares in RWE have gained
about a third, while E.ON shares are up about 2.2 percent.
