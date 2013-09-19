* Proposes cutting dividend to 1 euro/share from 2
* Trims future dividend payouts to 40-50 pct of net
* Utility hit hard by German move to green energy
(Adds context, RSE standing by forecast made in March)
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Germany's No. 2 utility RWE
AG will slash the amount of net profit it plans to pay
out as a dividend in light of dimming earnings prospects in
electricity generation as the country shifts toward renewable
energy.
RWE said in a statement on Thursday it planned to pay 1 euro
per common or preferred share for 2013, down from 2 euros
previously, in a proposal it would put to its meeting of
shareholders on April 16 next year.
The payout ratio in subsequent years would fall to 40-50
percent of net profit, from the previous target range of 50-60
percent, RWE said, adding that it would stick to its 2013
earnings forecast.
Europe's largest economy has seen its energy sector slide
into crisis following its decision to abandon nuclear power by
2022, as a massive expansion of solar energy has dealt a heavy
blow to traditional utilities, forcing them to close plants
generating thousands of megawatts.
Shareholders had told Reuters they feared a dividend cut was
on the cards and said they would pressure the company to present
a convincing strategy after RWE took too long to face up to
Germany's shift to green energy.
In its statement on Thursday, RWE said was standing by its
forecast for 2013 unveiled in March, in which it predicted
earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of about 9 billion euros ($12.19 billion), operating
profit of 5.9 billion and net income of 2.4 billion.
($1 = 0.7384 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan and
Anthony Barker)