FRANKFURT Aug 28 The German city of Essen, one of RWE's municipal shareholders, expects the utility to slash its dividend by as much as half in the face of the worst crisis in its 117-year history, a newspaper cited the city's treasurer as saying.

"A noticeable decline in the dividend to 0.50 to 0.60 euros is to be expected," Lars Martin Klieve told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ), according to an advance summary of an article to be published on Saturday.

That is a bigger cut than most analysts expect, with the consensus putting the dividend for 2015 at 0.82 euros per share, down from 1 euro for 2014. But a few have already pencilled in a 50 percent cut as a worst-case scenario.

RWE's municipal shareholders, which also include the cities of Duisburg and Muelheim an der Ruhr, hold about 24 percent in of group and depend on the dividend in their annual budgets.

The company's dividend has dwindled in recent years from the 3.50 euros per share paid for 2010, and there are no signs of an end to the decline.

RWE has suffered a litany of woes including ultra-low wholesale power prices, high exposure to coal and gas and only a small presence in renewables.

WAZ cited a spokesman for Duisburg as saying the city expected RWE to cut the dividend, though he did not say by how much.

RWE abandoned its policy of paying out 40-50 percent of recurrent net income late last year, and has said it would make an announcement on its dividend during the course of 2015. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by David Clarke)