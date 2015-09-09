AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 A Dutch court on Wednesday
said an environmental licence issued for a major new coal-fired
plant built by RWE was granted properly, effectively
allowing the 2 billion euro ($2.25 billion) plant to continue
operating.
The Council of State said in a statement it had dismissed
objections by environmental groups including Greenpeace to the
1.6 gigawatt plant in Eemshaven.
"That means that the power plant has the necessary
environmental licences," it said.
($1 = 0.8948 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)