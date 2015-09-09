AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 A Dutch court on Wednesday said an environmental licence issued for a major new coal-fired plant built by RWE was granted properly, effectively allowing the 2 billion euro ($2.25 billion) plant to continue operating.

The Council of State said in a statement it had dismissed objections by environmental groups including Greenpeace to the 1.6 gigawatt plant in Eemshaven.

"That means that the power plant has the necessary environmental licences," it said.

($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)