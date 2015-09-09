(Ups total cost price)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 A Dutch court on Wednesday
said an environmental licence issued for a major new coal-fired
plant built by RWE was granted properly, removing the
last hurdle to operating the 3 billion euro ($3.36 billion)
plant at full capacity.
The Council of State dismissed objections by environmental
groups including Greenpeace to the 1.6 gigawatt plant in
Eemshaven, which is expected to supply electricity to 2 million
Dutch and German households.
"That means that the power plant has the necessary
environmental licences," the court said.
Completion of the plant, under construction since 2008, had
been delayed due to environmental concerns over its location
near nature reserves, including mud flats and islands off the
Dutch and German North Sea coast.
Greenpeace had also opposed the construction of the
coal-fired plant due to its carbon dioxide emissions, though
that was not part of Wednesday's ruling.
Governments endorsed the plant as Germany seeks to end
nuclear power generation by 2020 and Dutch natural gas fields
are in decline.
RWE's Dutch subsidiary Essent argued that coal has the
additional benefit of being relatively cheap and "coming largely
from politically stable countries".
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)