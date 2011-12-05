(Adds details, background)

* RWE to raise capital by 10 pct to pay down debt

* A further 5 pct of shares also for sale from treasury

* All shares sold to be entitled retroactively to div

* Year-to-date fall means RWE has highest div yield in DAX (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 German utility group RWE sought to raise up a planned 2.5 billion euros ($3.37 billion) to bolster its balance sheet by selling shares equivalent to 15 percent of its outstanding stock, sweetening the offer with the prospect of a retroactive dividend payout.

Germany power companies have been hit by Chancellor Angela Merkel's plans to shut all nuclear reactors by 2022, a policy reversal announced in a rush in May after the Fukushima disaster in Japan.

The exact subscription and offer price has yet to be published, but based on Monday's closing price of 30.34 euros a share, RWE would raise raise 2.44 billion euros to help chip away at a debt pile of more than 24 billion euros according to Reuters data.

A spokeswoman for RWE on Monday reaffirmed guidance from early August, whereby the utility company said it would seek to raise up to 2.5 billion euros in fresh equity through placing newly issued stock and disposing of treasury shares.

"All 80,445,826 shares will be offered to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure," RWE said in a statement late on Monday, adding about a third of that was subject to a possible claw-back through the planned trading of subscription rights.

That might be ambitious given the uncertainty over German utility profits following the legislation to phase out nuclear energy, a main reason why RWE has fallen 40 percent since January, making it the fourth worst performing German blue-chip for investors so far this year.

The enticement could come in the form of a cash payment in the coming months, since both sets of shares are entitled to dividends as of this past January. Assuming at least a flat return to shareholders, it will cost RWE roughly 280 million euros to sell the shares.

RWE currently has the highest dividend yield among all 30 DAX companies at 11.6 percent.

The utility said the 52.34 million new shares issued from authorised capital will be sold without subscription rights, diluting existing shareholders.

Investors will however receive the right to subscribe to the placement of the 28.11 million treasury shares, when the subscription period begins on Dec. 8 after the accelerated bookbuilding. It is expected to end on Dec. 21.

RWE said the offer price for the accelerated placement as well as the subscription price at which the shares are to be offered will be set in such a way that the both prices are equal.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs will act as joint bookrunners for the sale.

($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Editing by Edward Taylor)