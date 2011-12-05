(Adds details, background)
* RWE to raise capital by 10 pct to pay down debt
* A further 5 pct of shares also for sale from treasury
* All shares sold to be entitled retroactively to div
* Year-to-date fall means RWE has highest div yield in DAX
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, Dec 5 German utility group RWE
sought to raise up a planned 2.5 billion euros ($3.37
billion) to bolster its balance sheet by selling shares
equivalent to 15 percent of its outstanding stock, sweetening
the offer with the prospect of a retroactive dividend payout.
Germany power companies have been hit by Chancellor Angela
Merkel's plans to shut all nuclear reactors by 2022, a policy
reversal announced in a rush in May after the Fukushima disaster
in Japan.
The exact subscription and offer price has yet to be
published, but based on Monday's closing price of 30.34 euros a
share, RWE would raise raise 2.44 billion euros to help chip
away at a debt pile of more than 24 billion euros according to
Reuters data.
A spokeswoman for RWE on Monday reaffirmed guidance from
early August, whereby the utility company said it would seek to
raise up to 2.5 billion euros in fresh equity through placing
newly issued stock and disposing of treasury shares.
"All 80,445,826 shares will be offered to institutional
investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure," RWE
said in a statement late on Monday, adding about a third of that
was subject to a possible claw-back through the planned trading
of subscription rights.
That might be ambitious given the uncertainty over German
utility profits following the legislation to phase out nuclear
energy, a main reason why RWE has fallen 40 percent since
January, making it the fourth worst performing German blue-chip
for investors so far this year.
The enticement could come in the form of a cash payment in
the coming months, since both sets of shares are entitled to
dividends as of this past January. Assuming at least a flat
return to shareholders, it will cost RWE roughly 280 million
euros to sell the shares.
RWE currently has the highest dividend yield among all 30
DAX companies at 11.6 percent.
The utility said the 52.34 million new shares issued from
authorised capital will be sold without subscription rights,
diluting existing shareholders.
Investors will however receive the right to subscribe to the
placement of the 28.11 million treasury shares, when the
subscription period begins on Dec. 8 after the accelerated
bookbuilding. It is expected to end on Dec. 21.
RWE said the offer price for the accelerated placement as
well as the subscription price at which the shares are to be
offered will be set in such a way that the both prices are
equal.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs will act
as joint bookrunners for the sale.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Editing by Edward Taylor)