FRANKFURT Dec 27 German utility RWE said it had agreed to sell the heat activities of Dutch unit Essent to Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM and Dalkia, which is owned by France's Veolia Environnement and EDF .

"In a radically changing energy market, Essent no longer considers its heating activities to be one of the company's core activities," RWE said in a statement on Friday, without disclosing financial details.

PGGM and Dalkia will also buy from RWE Generation NL three combined heating and power stations in Helmond, Eindhoven and Enschede, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)