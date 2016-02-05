FRANKFURT Feb 5 RWE plans to set up a
new venture capital fund of as much as 130 million euros ($146
million), Germany's second-largest utility said on Friday,
adding cooperation with start-ups was a key pillar to its future
strategy.
"There are many clever start-ups prepared to crunch the
numbers for anything you may need, but we have the customers -
all 23 million of them - and we know what they want," CEO Peter
Terium said following a visit to Silicon Valley.
Terium said in a statement that RWE also planned to invest
$15 million in a "reputable venture capital fund" in the United
States with a focus on green technologies, without elaborating
further.
RWE, which spends a low triple-digit million euro amount on
innovation, research and development every year, has already
invested in start-ups through its 115 million euro Innogy
Renewables Technology Fund I.
The utility, which is currently in the process of splitting
off its healthy assets to escape a structural crisis in the
power sector, said it would introduce the products of U.S.
start-up Bidgely to Germany, including an app which lets you
keep control over which household appliances use most energy.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)